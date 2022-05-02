Preparing for NJ’s plastic bag law going into effect this week (Opinion)

This Wednesday is the big day where we all have to change our bagging habits when food shopping.

Some supermarket chains won't bag your groceries unless it's in one of theirs purchased that day. This is so their workers won't get your cooties on them by touching the bag you brought from your filthy germ-infested house.

If you bought a new bag from them each time, it would cost you about a dollar a piece each time. So, most people will bring their own bag and have to bag the stuff themselves in those stores.

I usually do self-checkout and bag my own stuff anyway. I'm not big on change, especially when it makes no sense and is forced on me by an overreaching government. So, I won't be playing their little game come Wednesday.

I looked at the bags being sold at one local supermarket and thought, "Nah, I can't carry that around." I just won't. So I will continue to use the same plastic bags they used to use.

A box of 305 cost me about $15. Before you call me a Neanderthal and a mindless polluter, let me tell you that I will continue to re-use the bags until I'm done with them. Then I recycle them, like a good citizen.

This law is nonsense and I won't play along

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

