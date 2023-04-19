Popular NJ taco restaurant opening first South Jersey location

With New Jersey being so diverse when it comes to food, there’s plenty of authentic cuisine to choose from. But sometimes you just want something quick, still fresh, and gives you that same authentic taste. That means skipping McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

Mexican food is a fan favorite here in the Garden State and to get the best of both worlds, many recommend heading to Tacoria.

Tacoria - Google Maps Tacoria - Google Maps loading...

Tacoria is a “Mexican Street Kitchen” started by friends that went to Rutgers together.

They have 8 locations throughout New Jersey and they are about to add #9 and South Jersey’s first Tacoria in Marlton.

The Facebook page “A View From Evesham” says that the Marlton Square Shopping Center website has Tacoria “coming soon” under their “New & Opening Soon” section and they are right!

Don’t think of this as a chain restaurant. These Rutgers friends were able to expand their business because of their success.

I can tell you firsthand that the food is amazing. I can confidently say it might be the best guacamole I have ever had.

Their menu consists of burritos,

Street tacos,

Street corn,

Nachos,

Quesadillas,

and so much more.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can kick that craving with their Nutella nachos.

The owners actually traveled to Mexico to learn about the culture and “culinary secrets” so they learned from the source.

Unfortunately, there is no actual opening date for this particular location so if you’re in the Marlton area and want a taste of Tacoria, you’ll have to travel up north a bit to experience it for now.

The other 8 locations in the state are:

Piscataway

Tacoria Piscataway - Google Maps Tacoria Piscataway - Google Maps loading...

Hoboken

Tacoria Hoboken - Google Maps Tacoria Hoboken - Google Maps loading...

Paramus

New Brunswick

Tacoria New Brunswick - Google Maps Tacoria New Brunswick - Google Maps loading...

Morristown

Tacoria Morristown - Google Maps Tacoria Morristown - Google Maps loading...

Montclair

Tacoria Montclair - Google Maps Tacoria Montclair - Google Maps loading...

Princeton

Tacoria Princeton - Google Maps Tacoria Princeton - Google Maps loading...

Jersey City

Tacoria Jersey City - Google Maps Tacoria Jersey City - Google Maps loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.