Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year.
According to their Facebook page:
maman is a café, bakery and event space that serves family-inspired recipes, bringing to life childhood favorites, both savory and sweet.
The maman menu features specialties like:
Quiche
Vegan cinnamon snickerdoodles
Eggplant Caprese Panini
Thanksgiving Pecan Pie
Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie
They also offer omelettes, sandwiches and tartines, salads, soups, breads, pastries, cakes, and more.
Their menu also features several types of coffees, teas, and hot chocolates.
The new Princeton location will be on Hullfish St. with operating hours yet to be posted.
Maman was founded in Soho in 2014 and has grown to 24 stores in NYC, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Canada.
According to Fox Sports Radio New Jersey, the Princeton location will have everything from the original menu such as their classic truffle Croque Maman, Nutella beignet, and infamous nutty chocolate chip cookies. The pumpkin spice beignet will also be featured on the menu which will be exclusive to this location.
Croissants, cookies, and coffee
Apple Spice Bundt Cake
Pumpkin Espresso Martini
Mixed Berry Pie
Passion Fruit Matcha Loaf Cake
