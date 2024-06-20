Popular discount store gets new location in NJ amid uncertain future

HOWELL – It’s out with the old and in with the new in Monmouth County. What was once a Bed, Bath & Beyond at the Aldrich Plaza is now the latest home for Dollar Tree.

The discount store chain takes up roughly 15,000 square feet, about half of the former home-centered store, according to Levin Management Corp.

LMC representative E.J. Moawad said the chain is working on its footprint and called the plaza the “perfect fit.” Dollar Tree joins businesses at the plaza like Walgreens, Hallmark and Retro Fitness.

Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images loading...

There’s no absence of Dollar Trees in New Jersey cities, a full list can be found here.

What does the future look like?

New Jersey 101.5 reported earlier this year about U.S. store closures coming this fall (about 600) for Family Dollar as a result of a “store portfolio optimization review.” But the talk doesn’t end with the fall months as hundreds of other locations are expected to end their operations “over the next several years.”

Back in 2015, Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar and beat out Dollar General. But earlier this month, the Associated Press and other outlets said Dollar Tree isn’t ruling out a sale of Family Dollar as they look to the future.

Though the Howell location is branded as a Dollar Tree, time will tell if the Howell location is here to stay.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom