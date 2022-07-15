NJ shore luxury car thieves first broke into homes to steal keys

AVALON — High-end vehicle thefts have been prevalent across New Jersey in recent months.

Four luxury vehicles were reported stolen from four separate homes in Avalon on Tuesday, July 12, according to the police department.

Suspects caught on surveillance in Avalon high-end vehicle thefts (Photo Credit: Avalon PD Facebook) Suspects caught on surveillance in Avalon high-end vehicle thefts (Photo Credit: Avalon PD Facebook) loading...

According to Fox 29, police said five masked suspects allegedly entered unlocked homes while the victims were sleeping, stole the car keys to a Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW, then took off with the luxury cars.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects police are looking for in connection to the recent Avalon car thefts.

As a reminder, the police have been encouraging residents to make sure their houses and vehicles are secure.

All valuable belongings should be out of plain sight or removed from vehicles, according to the Avalon Police Department Facebook page.

If anyone observes any suspicious activity, do not approach these individuals as they are to be considered dangerous. Instead, call the police department at 609-967-5909.

