Police: NJ house fire kills 30-year-old man, leaves others hurt

PATERSON — A house fire left a 30-year-old man dead and several people hurt, including two firefighters, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Police and fire officials responded to a three-alarm fire at a two-family residence at 187 North 1st Street Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m.

A number of people had to be evacuated from the home, and 9 residents were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Hospital for various injuries, Valdes said.

Andres Valdez, of Paterson, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while two firefighters suffered minor injuries, the prosecutor said.

Fatal house fire at 187 North 1st Street in Paterson (RLS Metro Breaking News)

According to NorthJersey.com, family members said Valdez had returned from a nearby laundromat to see the fire and ran inside to try and help save others, but became trapped himself.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed as of Sunday, however the investigation remains active, Valdes said.

Anyone with additional information about the fire can contact the prosecutor's office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Paterson Police at 973-321-1111.

