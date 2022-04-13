Police fatally shoot man at Edison, NJ apartment complex

EDISON — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex near the Menlo Park Mall late Tuesday afternoon.

The state Attorney General's office said the man was shot in a residence at the Margate Apartment complex on Judson Street around 3:45 p.m.

Two officers fired at the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later, officials said.

The Attorney General's Office did not disclose what prompted the officers to fire but said a "sharp edged weapon" was found near the man's body.

TAP Into Edison reported that the man tried to attack officers with an ax. Officers had been called to the apartment because of an argument, TAP Into reported. Witnesses told MyCentralJersey.com that they heard several shots fired.

State law requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct all investigations of a death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

