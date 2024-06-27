Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Beach in New York State

With beach season here, one might wonder where they can find a space to plant their umbrella as they visit some of New York's most crowded destinations.

Dodging an incoming plane is usually not a concern most beachgoers have to worry about. However, that was indeed the case Monday, as a plane made an emergency landing on a beach in New York. An investigation is underway, according to officials.

Recent Plane Crashes Across the State

Small single-engine planes can unexpectedly go down sometimes, as we've seen on several instances in the news over the past several months.

In February, ABC had reported that a single-engine plane crashed on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island. According to the New York State Police, the plane crashed on the eastbound shoulder, sending both occupants to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

Tragically, not all pilots and passengers can escape injury. A recent example was a plane crash in Colonie, that took the life of a pilot who was set to fly back to Canada.

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Fire Island

The New York Post reports that a small plane made an emergency landing on a beach on Fire Island Monday afternoon. Witnesses told CBS News that the single-engine Piper PA-28, that was carrying two people, landed on Atlantique Beach.

Newsday reports that the plane was experiencing issues with its engine before making the surprise landing on the beach. The plane is reportedly registered to a flight school in Nassau County, according to CBS.

No one was injured. The FAA is currently investigating.

