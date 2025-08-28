Two years ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a Guinness World Record was set for the largest pizza party. That’s when 3,357 people each had two slices of pizza in a charity event.

New Jersey, which knows Oklahoma knows nothing about pizza, is saying hold my beer.

First, you need to know that the Disrupt Leadership Academy is a youth entrepreneurship and leadership group created by a local Papa John’s franchisee called Disrupt Foods.

These amazing young people organized an attempt at smashing this world record. It happens on Sept. 22 at Prudential Center from 5 to 9 p.m. when 5,000 community members eat two slices of pizza each. You might say Newark will be baking history. Okay, that’s not my pun. That’s the organization’s website for this event.

You can get involved, find tickets, even donate, and buy sponsorships. It’s a worthy cause, and any time New Jersey can set a world record involving pizza, that’s motivation enough!

Teens from other clubs have been invited. The tickets and pizza are free. What’s not to love here?

If New Jersey wants to break any other pizza world records, here are a few we could take a stab at.

In 2016, Brian Edler in Findlay, Ohio, made 206 pizzas in one hour.

In January 2023, YouTube creator Airrack and Pizza Hut partnered to create the world's largest pizza, a 13,990-square-foot pepperoni pizza in Los Angeles, setting a new Guinness World Record. It featured 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sauce, 8,800 pounds of cheese, and 630,496 pieces of pepperoni.

Here’s one that was set in New Jersey. The world record for the largest collection of pizza-related items was achieved by Telina Cuppari in Kenilworth, NJ, on Oct. 17, 2023. 793 items and going strong.