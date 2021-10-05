Pics of the filming of ‘Jersey Bred’ at Vic’s in Bradley Beach, NJ

I’ve written before about Vic’s Italian Restaurant, a staple at the Jersey Shore since 1947.

It’s the perfect setting for a movie with its dark walnut paneling and traditional interior. There's no way to describe the inside of Vic’s except to say it’s a total throwback.

An indie movie has been shooting in the immediate area, and Vic’s was kind enough to share some photos of the filming.

According to the restaurant's Instagram, the movie, Jersey Bred is a "modern-day mafia film" and, judging from some of the photos, the sets and the casting look impeccable.

The production company, which is called Jersey Bred Productions, says that the film is about "a computer savvy mob prince, Big Vincent, who's been reorganizing organized crime, gets challenged for the top spot by his hot tempered, former childhood best friend, Anthony."

And we can’t wait to see it!

It’s so much fun to watch a movie being made. And then going to watch a familiar place all dolled up to look like whatever it is the movie wants it to be!

A movie being filmed at Vic's Italian Restaurant in Bradley Beach. NJ

