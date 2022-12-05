People in New Jersey are among the least lonely in the U.S.

Living in New Jersey, it can feel like we’re living on top of each other, what with our crowded roads, especially. But it turns out that, according to a new study, we rank pretty low for loneliness.

A site called AgingInPlace.com ranked the 50 states based on loneliness, based on metrics like the number of single-person households to the number of people searching for friendship apps.

New Jersey has a relatively low percentage of single person households (26.4%), compared to the highest, Washington, DC at 44.75%.

In New Jersey, only 6.1% of the population is widowed and just 9% are divorced. Only 2,551 people (per 10,0000 are searching for dating apps, and just 260 (per 10,000) are looking for friendship apps.

Taking all those factors into consideration, New Jersey winds up with a loneliness score of 3.96 out of 10. That number puts us all the way down at 38th among the states (and District of Columbia).

Maine came in at #1 for loneliness with 36% of single person households and 14% are divorced, giving it a score of 7.6. The next two states are Florida (with a high widowed and divorce rate) at 7/10, and Ohio at 6.8.

The least lonely state is Utah, where a high Mormon population results in a very low divorce rate; Utah’s score was .76. Forty-ninth is Alaska, with a low rate of widows/widowers, and then Hawaii; who could be lonely in paradise?

Interestingly, the three states with the highest proportion of widowed people are: West Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas.

According to the study: Loneliness refers to dissatisfaction with one’s life, including social connections and life expectations.

