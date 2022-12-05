People in New Jersey are among the least lonely in the U.S.

People in New Jersey are among the least lonely in the U.S.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living in New Jersey, it can feel like we’re living on top of each other, what with our crowded roads, especially. But it turns out that, according to a new study, we rank pretty low for loneliness.

A site called AgingInPlace.com ranked the 50 states based on loneliness, based on metrics like the number of single-person households to the number of people searching for friendship apps.

New Jersey has a relatively low percentage of single person households (26.4%), compared to the highest, Washington, DC at 44.75%.

In New Jersey, only 6.1% of the population is widowed and just 9% are divorced. Only 2,551 people (per 10,0000 are searching for dating apps, and just 260 (per 10,000) are looking for friendship apps.

ThinkStock
loading...

Taking all those factors into consideration, New Jersey winds up with a loneliness score of 3.96 out of 10. That number puts us all the way down at 38th among the states (and District of Columbia).

Maine came in at #1 for loneliness with 36% of single person households and 14% are divorced, giving it a score of 7.6. The next two states are Florida (with a high widowed and divorce rate) at 7/10, and Ohio at 6.8.

The least lonely state is Utah, where a high Mormon population results in a very low divorce rate; Utah’s score was .76. Forty-ninth is Alaska, with a low rate of widows/widowers, and then Hawaii; who could be lonely in paradise?

tommaso79
loading...

Interestingly, the three states with the highest proportion of widowed people are: West Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas.

According to the study: Loneliness refers to dissatisfaction with one’s life, including social connections and life expectations.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What makes you happiest living in New Jersey?

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM