PBS brings ‘It’s What’s Happening Now’ back after 56 years (Opinion)

On June 28, 1965, CBS aired an iconic music special called "It's What's Happening Now Baby." It was hosted by famed New York DJ Murray the K, also known as "the fifth Beatle" and featured live, on-stage performances by some of the greatest soul, rock and R&B artists of the 20th century. Some of which included Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, The Righteous Brothers, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Johnny Rivers, The Miracles, Herman's Hermits, The Temptations and Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles, The Dave Clark Five and the Ronettes.

Now after all these years, you will get to see it newly restored from the original video and audio master tapes this Saturday, March 6 at 7 P.M. on PBS with encore performances.

TJ Lubinsky, the man who in my opinion saved public television with his "MY Music" series of concerts, came on my show Monday night, March 1 to talk about it.

"I'm very very excited about this show," TJ said when he called into the show. "...In Jersey, New York, Philly, this was our music. It's what we did, so it's an incredible show, it's unbelievable."

Many of the original musical artists appear in new segments according to the press release, "offering fond memories of working with Murray The K, who helped put rock and roll music into the mainstream during his days as one of the most influential radio personalities in New York during the 1950s and 1960s. Dionne Warwick recalls, "He was the man! To be part of a Murray The K show was the thing to be." Little Anthony adds, "He was a real showman. Everybody fell in love with him.”

Any backstage backstories or anecdotes?

"Dionne Warwick, our Jersey girl, she said that everybody else is playing the A side of the record, and the B side of the record was 'Walk on By.' And she said, 'if it wasn't for Murray the K, I wouldn't have had a career' because he was that important and popular in New York.

This is why you give money to PBS! So they can find great shows like these which keep the music alive.

See "It's What's Happening Now Baby" Saturday, March 6 at 7 P.M. on PBS with several encore performances.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.