Parrot rescue in Paterson: Firefighters help pet owner find macaw

PATERSON — City firefighters helped a man rescue his pet parrot from a city building Tuesday.

The Paterson Fire Department shared photos of the effort, noting that the blue-and-yellow macaw named "Chewy" had been perched atop Paterson City Hall.

Fire officials said the parrot appeared to be a bit "scared but completely safe."

(Paterson Fire Department Facebook page)

It's not the first exotic bird rescue of the year in Paterson.

Back in August, an emu was spotted running down the street in the city's Hillcrest section. The less than 4-foot-tall flightless bird was caught and taken to the Franklin Lakes Animal Center, which then made plans for it to go a sanctuary.