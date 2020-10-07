Officer of the Month charged in bar fight in North Wildwood

A Deptford police officer is facing misdemeanor charges after an off-duty incident at a bar in North Wildwood last month, according to published reports.

NJ.com reports 34-year-old David Grogan, a lieutenant with the Deptford Police Department, was arrested on Sept. 26 near the Exit 6 Bar.

He was charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.

According to NJ.com's reporting on the charges, police said Grogan grabbed a victim's arm and threw the victim to the ground.

In the month prior to this, Grogan was named the Officer of the Month by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum for his efforts in May in rescuing people who were trapped in an apartment fire.

That organization said the following about Grogan: Grogan called out to the trapped residents in the flame-engulfed building a heard a woman's response.

Grogan then crawled onto a balcony and into the building to find the woman, who he pulled onto the balcony where firefighters were waiting.

“Lieutenant Grogan showed a high level of bravery by entering a burning building to rescue two residents,” Acting Chief of Police Frank Newkirk said at the time. “Those residents might not have survived if not for Lieutenant Grogan’s bravery.”

Grogan is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court Nov. 17.