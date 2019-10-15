Oct. 15 is the deadline to register to vote in November: Here’s how

Tuesday, Oct. 15, is the deadline for New Jersey residents to register to vote in the November election. County offices have set longer hours, all open until 9 p.m., to accommodate those who still want to be eligible to cast a ballot this fall.

On Nov. 5, all 80 Assembly seats are on the ballots, with only four incumbent Assembly members not seeking re-election in Districts 5, 10, 13 and 25.

There also is a special election for the state Senate seat in District 1, in which incumbent Bob Andrzejczak and Mike Testa Jr. are running against each other. The seat previously belonged to Jeff Van Drew, who was elected to Congress last year as a Democrat.

As of June, there were roughly 5.9 million registered voters in New Jersey, only 8% of whom turned out to cast ballots in the state's primary that month.

