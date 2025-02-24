Need a prom dress? You can get a free one at these NJ locations
👗 Ocean County Library is hosting a free prom dress event
👗 Free dresses are available at three OCL locations
👗 The event is for grades 8 thru 12
It’s almost March, so prom season is right around the corner in New Jersey.
While this is an exciting time to go shopping for the dress, “saying yes to the dress,” picking out shoes, purses, jewelry, makeup, and hairstyles, many kids in the Garden State can’t afford a new prom dress, thus missing out one of their teenage rites of passage.
But, thanks to the contributions of generous Ocean County Library patrons and donors, OCL’s 2025 Prom Dress Giveaway is ready to begin.
If you’re a student in grades 8 through 12, who needs a gown for prom or a dance, stop by one of three Ocean County Library branches to peruse the collection of free, gently worn, freshly dry-cleaned evening wear.
All dazzling gowns have been personally sorted by OCL staffers and teen volunteers. They will be displayed according to size and color, and all dresses are free of charge. No registration is required.
OCL’s Prom Dress Giveaway Locations
Monday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 19
Toms River Branch
101 Washington Street
732-349-6200
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. all three days
Tuesday, March 25 – Wednesday, March 26
Little Egg Harbor Branch
290 Mathistown Road
609-294-1197
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days
Tuesday, April 1 – Wednesday, April 2
Jackson Branch
2 Jackson Drive
732-928-4400
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days
To see the full schedule of OCL free prom dress giveaways, visit here.
