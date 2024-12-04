NYC congestion pricing is coming. But there’s a way to get a discount

🚗 Days-long toll webinars

We’re a month away from New York City’s congestion pricing plan taking effect, and efforts kick off this week to further educate the public and announce savings.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is hosting eight 60-minute tolling webinars to get the word out beginning Dec. 4, complete with general webinars, an Individual Disability Exemption Plan webinar and a Low-Income Discount Plan webinar.

Sessions will cover how the Congestion Relief Zone works, the program’s impact for the region and which drivers are eligible for exemptions or discounts.

Anyone hoping to attend must first register online before the session’s start time. To register, click on the desired date below:

• Individual Disability Exemption Plan webinar: Wednesday, December 4, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

• General webinar: Wednesday, December 4, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

• Low-Income Discount Plan webinar: Thursday, December 5, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

• General webinar: Friday, December 6, 12:30 p.m-1:30 p.m.

• General webinar: Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

• General webinar: Thursday, December 12, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

• General webinar: Monday, December 16, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

• General webinar: Thursday, December 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m.

Participants can submit questions for the webinar by typing them out on the registration page.

Webinars will have ASL interpretation and live captioning, but a need for any additional interpretation needs to be mentioned on the registration page.

What is the congestion pricing plan?

Starting on Jan. 5, drivers can expect a toll if they want to drive into New York City’s Congestion Relief Zone.

“The Congestion Relief Zone includes local streets and avenues in Manhattan south of and including 60 Street, excluding the FDR Drive, West Side Highway/Route 9A, and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel connections to West Street,” the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says on its website.

Congestion Relief Zone visual Canva/MTA website loading...

Toll amounts will depend on the following: vehicle type, time of day, method of payment and crossing credits. A detailed breakdown can be found here.

The Federal Highway Administration approved the updated congestion pricing plan in late November, paving the way for its 2025 start date.

Drivers can expect future rate changes, which will be phased in through 2031, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

