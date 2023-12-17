North Jersey football fans have to wait another year for this

It’s been no fun to be a Jets fan for the last decade.

Mired in losing since 2010, this year looked like it might finally be the year that the Jets turn the corner.

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers in the off-season, the Jets finally got the franchise quarterback they haven’t been able to find since… Joe Namath?

Instead, it all went down the drain four games into the season when Rodgers tore his Achilles. Familiar face Zach Wilson returned to the starting role, and it was a nightmare from then on.

The Jets benched Wilson for Tim Boyle, and then Boyle for Trevor Siemian and then back to Wilson after those other options flopped too.

Just a nightmare season for the team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010, the longest drought in the NFL.

Long gone are the days of Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez, the last quarterback and coach duo to lead the Jets to the playoffs.

Questions remain, what will the Jets do next year? How will Rodgers fare post Achilles surgery? Will Robert Saleh remain the coach to see it through?

But perhaps the most pertinent question would be, when in the world will the Jets make the playoffs again? There doesn't seem to be any path for them to get there. Their defense is great, but the offensive side of the ball leaves a lot to be desired.

As of now, that picture keeps getting blurrier.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.