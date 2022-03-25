No NJ legal weed, but these stoner movies might get you through

It was a ridiculous surprise Thursday that should have not been a surprise at all. The CRC, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, was fully expected to approve a number of medical marijuana facilities to finally be able to start also selling recreational marijuana in New Jersey.

They failed. Again.

It’s been failure after failure of what started as a pledge by Gov. Murphy that he believed he would have legalized marijuana on the New Jersey market in his first hundred days in office. He must be on stoner time. It’s been well over 15 times that long and a ballot question settled by voters and we still don’t have it.

We can dream, can’t we? Hollywood is always good at making dreams come true so maybe these stoner movies will help. Here are 9 great stoner films to enjoy while waiting to no longer be a criminal.

9 — “True Romance”

Does Brad Pitt ever leave the couch? In “True Romance” he played the consummate stoner Floyd and it actually was the inspiration for another character later in this list. Even though the movie was about a lot of other things, Pitt was so good he makes this a stoner film. Method acting?

8 — “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

When your lead characters go back in time and philosophize over “Dust In The Wind” with Socrates you know you have a stoner movie on your hands.

7 — “Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle”

With lines like “I was at this party earlier tonight and some guy hooked me up with this incredible "X" - next thing I know I'm being thrown out of a moving car.” and “Dude, didn’t we come here on a Cheetah?” you bet your bong this is a stoner flick.

6 — “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

Just like “True Romance” the performance by Sean Penn alone as Jeff Spicoli is strong enough to classify this as a stoner movie. The pizza sent to the classroom, the smoke pouring out of the van when the doors open, the “Wooly Bully” performance all adds up. “Hey Bud, let’s party!”

5 — “Friday”

Chris Tucker and Ice Cube sitting on that South Central porch in 1995, taking it all in while puff puff passing, is the stuff of stoner legend.

4 — “Dazed and Confused”

When you have Matthew McConaughey in his Melba Toast, burning one to Aerosmith, debating how much weed George Washington smoked, you have an epic stoner film set in 1970’s Texas.

3 — “The Big Lebowski”

When you have a beer in one hand and a joint in the other, this movie really ties the whole room together. The Dude abides!

2 — “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”

Anything with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes is a stoner movie but in this one the making of the movie “Bluntman and Chronic” is in play. Enough said.

1 — “Pineapple Express”

The best stoner movie of all time. Seth Rogen is a stoner process server and James Franco based his weed dealer character off of Floyd in “True Romance.” It’s an on-the-run blunt bromance also pulling in Danny McBride in one of the silliest and best stoner comedies ever.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The 30 Raunchiest R-Rated Comedies

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best