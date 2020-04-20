Many towns in New Jersey have banned single-use plastic bags to save the environment. They're so brave.

Many people who want to do their part to avoid polluting the planet have turned to bringing their own reusable bags with them to go shopping. Also brave, and virtuous.

Well, now during the COVID-19 outbreak, many states are asking people to not bring their own adorable, safe-for-the-environment bags because it could spread the virus.

What are good people supposed to do? Oh the Sophie's choice. Many of the same good people who shunned plastic bags are now wearing disposable plastic gloves during this time. It's not just the loss of life, the suffering physically, emotionally and economically, it's this irony of ironies that hits me like a gut punch.

I can't breathe!

