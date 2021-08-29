NJ’s 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton this legislative session

TRENTON – A list compiled by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission of the most-lobbied bills in the current legislative session includes a familiar topic atop the charts – and a few unique ones tied to the worst health crisis in a century.

The state’s lobbying regulatory agency prepares the report once every two years, during the summer that predates state-level elections.

“This is one of the analytical reports that I think we’re most proud of because it really does give the public and idea of what’s being lobbied on and who’s lobbying,” said executive director Jeff Brindle.

Brindle said the most active lobbying groups include the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the New Jersey Hospital Association, the New Jersey Education Association, the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and New Jersey Bankers.

For the purposes of the analysis, lobbying was defined by official contacts with lawmakers or the Murphy administration that were reported by lobbyists – more than 16,000, going back to January 2020.

The top of the list looked similar to past pre-pandemic years.

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

