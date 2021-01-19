Asking for help: Mental health & COVID-19: Live NJ101.5 town hall Thursday

LIVE, 7 p.m. Thursday: New Jersey 101.5 presents a town hall with experts who will answer your questions about dealing with the metal stress of the pandemic during these troubling times.

New Jersey unemployment remains at record levels, many businesses have permanently closed and parents and students struggle with remote learning. More than 20,000 have died from COVID, many of them alone with families unable to say goodbye. Add to that a turbulent election and presidential transition.

How do we cope? Where can we turn for help?

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in bringing mental health experts together to talk about these stressors and help residents access help.

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature Dr. Steve Tobias, director of Center for Child and Family Development; Meredith Masin Blount, executive director of the NJ National Alliance on Mental Illness; Dr. Rachel Strohl, of Stress and Anxiety Services of NJ, who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy and the treatment of anxiety disorders with children, adolescents, and adults; and Dr. Tamara Jones, of the NJ Association of Black Psychologists.

You can listen to the town hall live on Facebook.com/NJ1015 and chat with Dr. Jennifer Kennedy, of the Stress and Anxiety Services of NJ.

You can also listen to the program on our free app.

The series

Catch up on this week's special series on mental health during the pandemic.