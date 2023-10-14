NJ woman turning 100 shares secret to a good life

Pleasantville's Mary Gelene Briggs has seen a lot in her 100 years on Earth, so she is something of an expert on the beauty of life.

"I've lived a century, and with every passing year, I've discovered the true beauty of life lies in the love we share and the joy we find in the simplest moments,” says Mary.

Mary Gelene Briggs celebrates her 100 th birthday on October 28.

Mary was born in Blackstone, VA, and was the sixth oldest of 13 children. She grew up on her family’s farm, where she helped to raise both her younger siblings and the smaller farm animals.

She has been a longtime resident of New Jersey, with homes in Atlantic City, Brigantine and currently in Pleasantville. Her three children, Tru, Toni, and Barbara, live in Florida, Virginia, and Sweden, respectively.

Mary is also a proud grandmother of six, a great-grandmother of 20, and a great-great-grandmother of six to her growing family.

An active member of several churches over the years, including her current church, Mt. Zion in Pleasantville, Mary still enjoys assisting her neighbors in any area she is able to and is known as a caring, sensitive, and loyal friend for many.

Through the years, Mary worked in a variety of fields, including the clothing industry, the hospitality industry, the Atlantic City Public School system, and the former Playboy Casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, where she ended her career.

When Mary was born in 1923, milk was 35 cents a gallon, a two-passenger Chevrolet Roadster was $570 and a large house was $7000.

But, prices actually dropped in 1929 when the Great Depression hit.

In 1923, the first baseball game was played at the original Yankee Stadium, the first issue of Time Magazine was published, and the film company Warner Bros. was founded.

These days, Mary stays busy playing pinochle, entertaining her family, reading, listening to gospel music, and doing puzzles to keep her mind sharp.

Mary says she is looking forward to celebrating her big birthday with family and friends.

Happy 100th Birthday, Mary!

