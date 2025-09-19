From summer to fall: Big cooldown hits NJ for the weekend

From summer to fall and back again, this forecast has something for everyone. Friday is going to be a sunny, warm day — great for the beach, working and playing outside, etc. Temperatures will soar well into the 80s Friday afternoon. But a cold front swings through Friday evening, leading to a big cooldown for the weekend. Saturday's highs will drop about 15 degrees — still pleasant, just cooler. Sunday will be the cloudier and cooler day of the weekend, and I can't rule out a few sprinkles along the coast. Thermometers will start to warm up again as we celebrate the official first day of Autumn on Monday.

Friday NJ weather: Sunny and warm

If you liked Thursday afternoon, you are going to love Friday's weather too. With abundant blue skies, manageable humidity levels, a fresh breeze, and warm temperatures, it is going to have the feel of a beautiful mid-summer day.

High temperatures will reach the mid 80s for most of New Jersey. Thermometers may trend a little cooler to the north and along the coast. Would I be surprised to see a couple of 90 degree readings somewhere? No sir.

This almost checks all the boxes for a splendid beach day, especially with a warm ocean and a low risk of rip currents. I am worried the land breeze will overpower any sea breeze, keeping the sand toasty and potentially buggy. Just something to keep in mind for any Local Summer lovers out there.

A cold front will arrive Friday evening. It may spark a few sprinkles, but rain is not going to be a big problem. The intrusion of cooler, drier air will be the far bigger weather impact here. Skies will turn mainly clear overnight, with low temperatures averaging upper 50s by morning. (North Jersey will probably be closer to the 50 degree mark.)

Saturday NJ weather: Cooler but pleasant

You will be reaching toward a very different part of your wardrobe Saturday, as temperatures trend about 15 degrees lower. It is still going to be a nice day. Just cooler.

Sunshine should win the sky Saturday, with some fair weather clouds too. It will be dry, and the air will be quite comfortable with a fresh breeze. High temperatures will go no higher than the lower 70s in the afternoon. That is about 5 degrees below normal for mid September.

If you love crisp, bright fall days — like me — you are going to like Saturday's weather a lot.

Sunday NJ weather: Clouds and sun

Sunday will be the cloudier and cooler day of the weekend, but still pretty pleasant.

The only hesitation will be a coastal storm system passing by, which could clip the New Jersey coast with some sprinkles Sunday morning. Nothing more than some light raindrops.

Otherwise, expect a mix of high clouds and sun throughout Sunday, with high temperatures right around 70 degrees.

Monday NJ weather: Warming up again

Monday is the first day of fall. The Autumnal Equinox officially occurs at 2:19 p.m. And Monday also marks our next warmup, as high temperatures return to the mid 70s. Under partly sunny skies, it will be yet another gorgeous weather day.

Tuesday will likely bring the return of warm, humid weather. I think there's a good shot for 80s again.

Our next storm system and chance of rain is forecast to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. Given that rise in heat and humidity, I would be concerned for some thunderstorm and severe weather potential there. Because it is at the end of the 5 Day Forecast, it is just something to monitor for now.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is still way out in the Atlantic too, expected to pass east of Bermuda as a hurricane on Monday. No direct impacts to New Jersey or the U.S. East coast as it curves out to sea.

