NJ weather: Monday will be the sunniest day of the week, but not quite the warmest

Welcome to the first full week of April. Usually a busy holiday week, with the first night of Passover coming on Wednesday and then Good Friday and Easter Sunday next weekend. In general, our weather will be mild this week. But in general, we'll have to talk about an almost-daily chance of showers too.

Monday's rain has already fallen. You might encounter some wet surface and puddles Monday morning. Temperatures are close to 50 degrees — almost 10 degrees above normal for a typical early April morning.

We'll enjoy bright sunshine, light winds, and mild temperatures through Monday afternoon. That's why I'm comfortable calling it New Jersey's nicest day of the week. (Although, as the headline of this blog post suggests, it probably won't be our warmest day!)

High temperatures will pop into the mid 60s across the state. The big exception will be the Jersey Shore, as the sunshine fires up the sea breeze machine. Coastal communities will be limited to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, at best.

Monday evening will be comfortable and uneventful, followed by slowly increasing clouds Monday night. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the seasonable lower 40s.

As a wave slips through southern New Jersey Tuesday morning, a quick round of rain showers is likely. We're targeting that wet weather for the area along and south of Interstate 195.

By Tuesday afternoon, we'll hopefully see sunshine once again break out from behind the clouds. High temps will only come down a few degrees, to the lower 60s.

Wednesday's forecast is tricky. It will be the most unsettled day of the week, with mostly cloudy skies and a couple rounds of rain — looks like the best chance of showers will be early (before 11 a.m.) and late (after 5 p.m.) Rumbles of thunder are possible within the later batch of rain.

Warmer air will also try to bubble up into New Jersey Wednesday afternoon. Depending on how much rain we see, how thick the cloud cover is, and how far that warm air gets, widespread 70s are a possibility (especially to the south and west). 60s are a safer bet. Far NW NJ may get stuck in the 50s.

For those celebrating Passover on Wednesday, sunset will occur just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, a strong cold front will introduce one more chance of rain. The timing of that wet weather is uncertain at this point. After the front passes, a gusty wind will kick up (40 mph?). And we'll look ahead to cooler temperatures, although highs Thursday afternoon will probably still make it into the 60s. (70+ is a limited possibility for one more day.)

Good Friday will be a mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler day. Highs in the lower to mid 50s will be just below seasonal norms.

On Saturday, skies will progress from sun to clouds with a continuing stiff breeze. Looks like a fair weather day, with seasonable highs approaching the upper 50s.

The long-range forecast for most of Easter Sunday is fine too. Again, sun to clouds. Again, highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Again breezy. The one thing to watch will be our next storm system, which could introduce some rain showers by Sunday evening. Not that you're traveling anywhere, of course.

Have a great week!

