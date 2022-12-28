NJ Transit offering fare deals, schedule changes for New Year’s weekend

As we close out 2022, NJ Transit is offering extra service and special deals to families traveling with children to New York City, Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

From now through 6 a.m. Jan. 3, two kids age 11 or younger can travel free with each fare-paying adult.

On Friday, Dec. 30 the Agency will offer a regular weekday schedule for rail, light rail and bus travelers, however there will be early getaway service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

More service

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule, with additional service in the afternoon and evening on the NEC, NJCL, RVL, M&E, Montclair-Boonton and Port Jervis Lines.

After midnight (early Jan. 1), additional late-night trains will operate on all rail lines except the Atlantic City Line. Additional trains will depart Penn Station New York, Hoboken and Trenton, with connecting trains departing from Newark Broad Street, Summit and Long Branch through the early morning hours. Raritan Valley Line service operates from New York all night. Several trains that normally operate between midnight and 1:30 a.m. are canceled and replaced by later trains. After 6 a.m., a regular weekend schedule operates.

Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on Dec. 31.

Expanded bus service will be provided to/from the PABT until approximately 2:00 a.m. Some routes will be departing from alternate areas within the PABT.

Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule for New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, after 6 a.m., trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule. Rail service will operate on the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line for the Giants vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. game at MetLife Stadium. River LINE will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule. Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule

On Monday, Jan. 2 (New Year’s Day observed), trains will operate on an enhanced weekend/major holiday schedule on all rail lines with additional trains operating during the morning and afternoon “peak” periods on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex, Gladstone and Port Jervis lines (the same schedule as followed on Martin Luther King Day and Presidents’ Day).

Most buses will operate on a Saturday schedule with some routes operating special schedules; consult timetable or visit the holiday service guide for details. Newark Light Rail, River LINE and HBLR will operate on a regular Sunday/holiday schedule.

Happy Smiling Woman Reading Text Message On Bus monkeybusinessimages GettyImages loading...

No drinks

NJ Transit is reminding travelers no beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles at any time on Saturday, Dec. 31 through the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1. This policy will be strictly enforced.

All beverages, including alcohol, are not permitted on NJ Transit buses at any time regardless of event.

For the upcoming holiday weekend, NJ Transit is offering various promotional codes for adults in their mobile app, including “Buy One, Get One” deals, as well as discounts to New York City, Philadelphia and Atlantic City. Complete details are at njtransit.com/holiday.

NJ Transit is also offering the following travel tips:

• Check Schedules in Advance: Plan your trip online to take advantage of extra trains and buses.

• Allow Extra Travel Time: Traffic congestion during the holidays may affect bus travel times to and from New York City, so customers should plan accordingly.

• Luggage: Travel as light as possible. Customers with luggage or packages should use the overhead racks or designated luggage spaces. On multilevel trains, customers with large bags should use the mezzanine levels at the ends of each car.

• Ticketing: Purchase round-trip tickets at the start of your trip to speed your return and use the NJ TRANSIT mobile app, which is available for free download on any web-enabled iOS or Android device, to make the purchase even easier.

• Customers can also use ticket vending machines or see a ticket agent, if available, to avoid possible surcharges. Reminder: Bus customers departing Port Authority Bus Terminal must purchase tickets before boarding.

• Customers can download or update the NJ TRANSIT mobile app to set up and receive customized service alert information via push notifications. Visit the You Tube video for easy instructions on setting up custom push notifications.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

