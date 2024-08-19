Rider pummeled after spitting at NJ Transit bus driver, cops say

☑️ Video shows the passenger throwing the first punch at the driver

☑️ The driver repeatedly punches and kicks the passenger, the video shows

☑️ Both were charged with aggravated assault

NEWARK — A NJ Transit bus driver was caught on video punching and kicking a passenger on the job Friday as horrified riders watched.

A video posted on X begins in the middle of a confrontation between the driver and a passenger at the front of the bus which was stopped on Broad Street and Lafayette Street in Newark around noon. As the driver directs passengers to use another exit, the video shows a driver throwing a punch at the passenger.

Passengers react with shock as the video then shows the driver pushing the rider into a seat and continually punching the male passenger. The video shows the driver turning the passenger over, facedown, and repeatedly cursing and pushing his head into the seat. As the passenger falls to the floor, the driver continues to punch and kick the passenger as the video ends.

A photo posted by the New York Post shows the driver with his hands around the passenger's neck.

ALSO READ: Pioneering talk show host Phil Donahue dies at age 88

Fight between a NJ Transit bus driver and passenger in Newark 8/16/24 Fight between a NJ Transit bus driver and passenger in Newark 8/16/24 (@dom_lucre via X) loading...

Driver and passenger charged

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the fight started when the passenger spit at the driver following a verbal confrontation. Both driver and passenger were charged with aggravated assault. The identities of the driver and passenger were not disclosed.

Fragé directed questions about the driver to NJ Transit, which was preparing a statement Monday morning.

RLS Metro Breaking News was first to report the fight.

WARNING: VIOLENCE AND LANGUAGE

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Every major Spirit Halloween location in New Jersey for 2024 Please note that not all major city locations may be open for the upcoming season yet. Click/tap on the locations below for more info and hours. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant