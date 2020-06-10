NJ town’s solution for closed fitness businesses: Use our farmland

BRICK — The township is helping gyms, fitness centers, dance studios and more when it comes to finding outdoor space to resume active classes as the pandemic continues.

A resolution passed during the Township Council meeting Tuesday night allows for such businesses to apply for permits to use land at Havens Farm.

The property is behind the Havens Homestead that is maintained by the Brick Township Historical Society.

Mayor John Ducey said it's an idea that he hopes other towns will follow, though he doesn't know of any others as of Wednesday.

The latest action follows the June 1 announcement that gyms and fitness centers in the township could start holding outdoor classes on their own property.

In all cases, social distancing with a minimum of 6 feet between individuals must be followed.

