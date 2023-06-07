Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has filed to run for president in 2024. Does he have a chance to win?

I spoke with Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and a good friend of Christie, who breaks it down:

Chris Christie won twice in a democratic state; he's a Republican. He's also a guy that really, in my judgment, invented telling it the way it is. Before him, there was political speak, right? You didn't know what a politician was saying they go, 'First and foremost, we're working together;' he really broke the mold. And then Trump came along, and actually out Christie'd Christie.

But now Christie is coming back saying, 'Wait a minute now...' Looking closely at the Trump record, to be honest with you, Christie feels he can do a better job. I'm a good friend of Chris Christie, and I think he'd be a hell of a president.

Trump stole Christie's thunder in 2016:

It was the Christie's lane that Trump was able to overtake, you know, in the presidential election; and I think Christie now is ready to take on Trump- which he did tonight.

Why did Christie make the announcement in New Hampshire?

Well, my guess is he believes that New Hampshire is the place where he has to kick off his campaign. But Iowa is not, has not been friendly to New Jersey candidates or New York candidate, Rudy Giuliani. It's very tough in Iowa for somebody from the northeast, such as Christie or Giuliani, to do well. So I think I'm just guessing his strategy is his first really state that he can do well is New Hampshire. So, probably put all his eggs in that basket.

Will his work on ABC Newshelp him?

There were many people who said, 'You know, I wasn't a big Christie fan until I watched him on television on ABC, because I started to watch his mind and how good he was at analyzing issues.' So I think that was very helpful to him because it showed a different Chris Christie, you know? Being Governor is very different than being a political pundit, and that showed how analytical he could be, and how objective he could be. So yes, I think it was really helpful for him.

His comedic appearances on shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon could also help.

Oh, no question. I think you need a personality today when you're running for President. I think no longer it's going to be that reserved presidential look, it's got to be somebody who's out there.

So if you were giving odds, what chance does Christie have of winning?

I think it's a little early to tell because things really start to shake out when you get to New Hampshire. I would say he's got a tough road to hoe, but I wouldn't count him out. Never count Chris Christie out of anything, that's so strong he is.

