NJ reps walk out of State of the Union address

Several Democratic members of the New Jersey congressional delegation were so upset by what President Donald Trump had to say in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night that they left the speech.

Trump stood before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment and used his State of the Union address to extol a "Great American Comeback" on his watch. That's just three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor.

The partisan discord in Washington was on vivid display as the first president to campaign for reelection while facing impeachment vigorously made his case for another term; Republican legislators chanted "Four More Years."

The Democrats' displeasure with the speech was led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who ripped up her copy of the speech at the podium at its conclusion. After Trump had left, she waved what remained of the speech to her family in the gallery.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, in a tweet, called the speech "despicable and dishonest," and said she walked out because of what she called lies "to my face and the American people about protecting preexisting conditions, Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid."

Rep. Bill Pascrell also used Twitter to say that walked out because "I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy."

Rep. Donald Payne stayed away entirely from the State of the Union address because he claims President Trump "has spent his entire term promoting his interests ahead of the public good."

"I go to a State of the Union address to hear the President. I do not go to hear a self-appointed King," Payne wrote.

Payne also said he was not attending because the Senate will likely vote to acquit Trump on charges on impeachment.

TheHill.com reported that at least four other Democrats from around the country walked out of the speech. Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan compared the speech to professional wrestling in a tweet.

Coleman and Payne are long-time critics of Trump going back to his inauguration in 2017, which they both did not attend.

Rep. Albio Sires did not attend the speech because of illness, according to NJ.com.

Neither Reps. Chris Smith nor Jeff Van Drew, both Republicans, commented on social media about the speech. Trump came to New Jersey last week and held a rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center in support of Van Drew's switch to the Republican Party and his reelection campaign.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

