NJ Recall: Don’t give this peanut butter to your kids

The maker of Jif peanut butter has issued a nationwide recall due to possible Salmonella contamination.
A statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says they believe an outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg in 12 states is linked to peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker plant in Lexington, KY.
At least four of the known infections came from individuals who say they had eaten Jif peanut butter.
None of the infections are reported in New Jersey.
The recall involves Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425. The 425 designates the product was manufactured at the Lexington facility.
A full list of the effected products can be found here.
According to the FDA: Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
