At least 5 in NJ sickened by salmonella-tainted onions from Mexico

Among more than 650 Americans in 37 states who have reported illnesses from a salmonella outbreak tied to onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico are five people in New Jersey, according to data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No deaths have been recorded and no official recall has been issued, but nearly one-fifth (129 in 652) of people who've gotten sick have required hospitalization, the CDC said. Hospitalizations specific to New Jersey were not disclosed.

Most of the illnesses were reported in late August and early September, according to the CDC, and the onions distributed by ProSource Inc. were last imported on Aug. 27. However, the CDC warned that the vegetable can last for up to three months in storage, so tainted onions could still be in homes and businesses.

The CDC said red, white and yellow onions were sold by ProSource to grocery stores and restaurants across the United States, and that anyone who is unsure where their onions came from should throw them out.

Most people recover from the effects of salmonella poisoning within a week, but children younger than 5 and adults over 65 are at increased risk of medical treatment or hospitalization.

Symptoms include prolonged diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and dehydration.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

