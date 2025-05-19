New Jersey, we need to have a little talk. I’ve noticed a disturbing trend.

We seem to, as a state, be losing our passion for pizza.

Disgusting

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

First, it was revealed in a study last week that we aren’t the number one pizza destination in the country. That title went to New Hampshire, of all places. New. Freaking. Hampshire.

Now, another report has come out that studied pizza consumption habits by state.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

According to the survey released by Pizza Hut, we’re not the state with the most pizza consumption.

We didn’t even crack the top five.

Which state eats the most pizza?

North Dakota takes the crown with the highest consumption of pizza, averaging 9.9 slices per month per person.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Following them is a tie between Kansas and South Dakota (9.4 slice average), and a tie between West Virginia and Wisconsin (9.3 slice average).

How could we possible lose out to South Dakota?

Canva Canva loading...

When they update their findings to reflect 2025 trends, let’s hope the Garden State is at least in the top three.

Come on, who doesn’t want a good slice of Jersey pizza right now?

One Bite Pizza Reviews One Bite Pizza Reviews loading...

Amusing pizza facts

Some pizza tidbits from the study that caught my eye include:

🍕 The U.S. eats the equivalent of 240,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools in pizza slices a year

🍕 Nearly half of the people say the proper way to eat a slice is "tip first", not folded.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

🍕 44% of people say eating pizza with a fork is a food crime.

(Guilty as charged)

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

🍕 Over half (57%) of the survey respondents said they like eating cold pizza as a leftover the next day.

To me, THAT’S the real crime

🍕 28% of respondents said they would give up alcohol for a year if they could have free pizza every day. 20% would give up social media, 20% would say ‘goodbye’ to coffee, and 14% would abstain from sweets.

Pullella's pizza Canva/Pullella's Pizza Parlor via Google Maps loading...

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Mangia! This NJ pizzeria does it right Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.