NJ parents fed up with masked kids in schools (Opinion)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to mount a class action lawsuit against Gov. Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature to end the forced masking of our children in schools.

The fund's organizer, Kelly Lepine has already raised over $22,000, mostly from extremely frustrated and upset parents over the treatment of their kids in schools, regarding the mask mandates.

They've hired a top constitutional law attorney in the state, Bruce Afran, to bring the case against the state.

We took calls for two hours on Wednesday morning from parents who told heart-wrenching stories of how much kids are suffering through these pointless, demeaning and harmful mandates. It's obvious who has most of the power in this state, the NJEA teachers union, and how New Jersey politicians will dance to whatever tune they play.

They're always saying "it's about the children" and during this mess it's become crystal clear to most parents that this is a joke and a lie. It's about union power and control. They make huge contributions to the political machine that runs this state and they're getting their payback now ... at your kid's expense.

This is not a partisan issue. It's about human and civil rights and our kids. If the only way to stop this is through a class action suit, then that's what it takes to get justice from our own representatives. In this corrupt state do what you want and what you can before the next semester of suffering.

