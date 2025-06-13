Dating is never easy. Do we know what or whom we’re looking for, or is it just the archetype that the media tells us we should be interested in?

I’m so out of the dating scene, I don’t even know which is the good one: to swipe right or left. That’s how social I am.

To find what those on the dating scene are into, Lens.me conducted an online survey asking men and women which unconventional traits secretly pull at their heartstrings.

I never would have guessed the Garden State’s subtle turn on.

While we in New Jersey focus on eyes, we don’t have much investment in the eyes’ color.

The Garden State rejected the traditional blue vs. brown debate entirely, instead focusing on eye shape and gaze.

Wow, shots fired at Jersey’s own Old Blue Eyes!

New Jersey focuses less on eye color, but more on the way someone looks at you.

A soft, steady gaze can do it for your fellow single New Jerseyans.

A confident look, a soft stare, or just the right amount of blink seems to carry more romantic weight here than your iris shade ever could.

Second, after a longing gaze, New Jerseyans are attracted to voices.

Residents here are drawn to tone and cadence more than content - a smooth, velvety drawl or rich resonance can be far more powerful than clever banter.

The one I found most surprising - dare I say eyebrow-raising - was that we in the Garden State are attracted to, well, eyebrows.

If eyes are windows to the soul, eyebrows are the running commentary.

On the opposite end, there were also unattractive tendencies that the survey uncovered.

Biggest early-stage red flags in New Jersey

- Love bombing / moving too fast

- Passive-aggressive texting

- Never asking questions back

- “Joking” about commitment issues

- Refusing to define the relationship

