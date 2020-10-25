NJ married couple killed Saturday in two-vehicle crash — police

HALEDON — The lead custodian of the borough's public school and his wife were being mourned after their deaths in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, borough police and school administrators announced Sunday.

Corrado LaRosa, 49, was driving a Fiat 500 Abarth, with his 50-year-old wife, Tina LaRosa, as his only passenger just before midnight, according to a joint press release by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Haledon Police Chief Angelo Daniele.

The Fiat crashed on Belmont Avenue near the intersection of John Street with a Nissan Murano, being driven by 21-year-old Anthony Crespo, of Oakland, Valdes and Daniele said.

Corrado LaRosa was pronounced dead at the scene, while Tina LaRosa was taken to Saint Joseph’s

Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Crespo was taken to the same hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon and police did not comment on any possible cause of the crash, though the investigation remained active and ongoing.

"Our beloved Director of Physical Plant and Custodial Services, Corrado LaRosa, along with his wife Tina LaRosa, passed away in an automobile accident in Haledon," according to a message from Haledon Public Chief School Administrator Christopher Wacha sent to the school community, which also was posted to the school district's Facebook page.

A Linkedin profile of LaRosa's also listed his profession as Lead Custodian at Haledon Board of Education.

Wacha continued "We know just how important Corrado LaRosa is to this community. He and his wife, through their kindness, work-ethic, and core values, have impacted so many lives and we are so grateful at HPS for every moment we had with Corrado."

Haledon Public School is a one-school district, serving over 1,000 students from preschool through grade 8, according to its website.

The school has been navigating a mainly hybrid schedule for students this fall, with in-person instruction as well as remote, depending on reported cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The district was planning to hold an emergency crisis team meeting Sunday afternoon, to set up a plan to make grief counselors available for students and staff members in the week ahead, both in-person as well as remotely.

"This loss is going to weigh heavily on the entire community and we will do our best to provide necessary services for students and staff as they navigate their emotions through this difficult process," Wacha said in his written and recorded message Sunday.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact the prosecutor's office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact Haledon Police at 973-790-4444.

