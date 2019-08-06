BELLEVILLE — Surveillance video captures a man clinging to an SUV in a failed attempted to stop it from being stolen Tuesday morning.

The man eventually fell off after near a mile and was run over by the SUV, police said.

The doorbell video showed the car moving at a normal speed down the street with the man on the hood of the 2015 Lincoln. Yelling could faintly be heard.

Belleville police Lt. John McAloon told the Belleville-Nutley Patch that the man was seriously injured when he fell off the SUV after hanging on for nearly a mile. The man, whose identity McAloon did not release, jumped on when he noticed someone trying to steal the car on Bridge Avenue about 7:05 a.m.



McAloon told CBS New York that the keys were stolen from inside the home.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that the man fell off and suffered serious injuries when the SUV ran him over on Mill Street.

McAloon said he was taken to University Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Neighbor Dan Dominguez told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the man is a construction worker in his 50s who "wouldn't back down in any conflict he might have."

McAloon did not immediately return a message seeking more information.

