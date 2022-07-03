HOBOKEN — A good Samaritan tried saving the latest drowning victim in New Jersey but could not get to the Jersey City man in time, according to police.

Two Hoboken cops responded to the Hudson River after dispatchers received several calls around 8 p.m. about two people in the water, police said. Hudson TV reported that police responded to 7th Street and Sinatra Drive.

They arrived to find a body face down floating north in the river.

A view of the Hudson River from Sinatra Drive in Hoboken. (Google Maps). A view of the Hudson River from Sinatra Drive in Hoboken. (Google Maps). loading...

The Hoboken Fire Department got to the scene soon after and saw the body as well as another person getting out of the water.

The victim has been identified only as a 52-year-old man from Jersey City. His "lifeless" body floated to shore and was pulled out of the water by members of the HFD, police said.

Police said the second person, a 63-year-old man, had gone into the river in an attempt to save the victim's life. However, he could not reach the body.

Hoboken police said on Twitter that there was nothing suspicious about the victim's "entry into the water."

Saturday night's drowning is at least the 17th in New Jersey since April. The most recent victim was a Hasbrouck Heights woman who police said drowned in a hot tub.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

