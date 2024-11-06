NJ man charged with setting fire to Little League sheds

MONROE (Gloucester) — A 43-year-old Salem County man has been charged with arson and criminal mischief in connection with a fire two months ago that destroyed sheds and Little League equipment in a nearby county.

Monroe Township police announced on Tuesday that an arrest had been made, by the U.S. Marshal Service — NY/NJ Regional Task Force.

Anthony Lindsey, of Woodstown, has been remanded to Salem County Jail.

On Sept. 3, police responded to the Monroe Township Little League Complex on Church Street for a fire at two storage sheds.

Youth baseball equipment was damaged as a result of the fire, police said.

Fire officials determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

Following an investigation, Lindsey was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said. He was arrested on Monday.

GoFundMe effort

An online fundraising campaign is looking for $10,000 to replace equipment lost in the fire.

As of early Wednesday, the GoFundMe had raised $1,320.

Screenshot from the "Help Monroe Little League Rebuild After Arson" GoFundMe page Screenshot from the "Help Monroe Little League Rebuild After Arson" GoFundMe page loading...

"Our league is strictly funded by donations and registration fees," the campaign reads. "Both sheds were entirely burned down, and inside those two sheds, we lost several pieces of equipment that we've accrued over the years that are needed to keep our league running."

According to the online campaign, the following items were impacted:

⚫ 2 sheds

⚫ Shovels

⚫ Field rakes

⚫ Chalk field liner

⚫ Catcher's equipment

⚫ Bucket of baseballs

⚫ Batter's box outline

⚫ Batting L screen

