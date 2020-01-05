You've heard of ghosting on dating apps. But the state Motor Vehicle Commission has to deal with its own form of "ghosting" — a type of identify theft involving people who are dead.

A 2015 report by the New Jersey State Auditor found more than 6,000 licenses or other identification documents had been issued in the Garden State for deceased individuals by the MVC and other state agencies.

Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo, D-Mercer, wants the MVC to compare its records with death records from the Social Security Administration at least once a month to make sure licenses are not being issued to dead people.

“We don’t want someone being able to go out and impersonating someone else with their identification, even if specifically that person is deceased," the lawmaker said.

Identity thieves can use the information of a dead person to take out insurance, borrow money or other fraud.

Under current law, the MVC conducts this type of check on a periodic but unspecified basis.

The legislation has been passed by the Assembly and DeAngelo said he’s hopeful the state Senate will take action and pass it in the next few weeks so it can be signed by the governor.

