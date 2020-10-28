NJ lawmaker: If masks are mandated, we shouldn’t tax them

A bill being introduced in Trenton this week by Republican lawmaker would put an end to the taxation of masks in New Jersey.

In the age of COVID-19, masks are now considered essential goods, not a luxury product, said state Sen. Kristin Corrado. Her measure would exempt masks from sales tax. She said the idea to introduce this legislation came from one of her constituents.

Under current law, if a mask or other personal protective equipment is used for medical use, such as in a doctor's office or a hospital, it's not taxed. Corrado's legislation would exempt all masks from sales taxes.

Current exempt sales tax items include most food sold as grocery items, most clothing and footwear, disposable paper products for household use, and prescription and over-the-counter medication.

Under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order, state residents are mandated to wear a mask at schools, in stores, at restaurants and other indoor places as well as outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

"So since it is mandated, we shouldn't be taxing it," said Corrado, who said state residents are overtaxed.

