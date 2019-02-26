NJ dad busted on child porn and child support charges

WEST DEPTFORD — A 36-year-old father has been charged with sharing images of child sexual abuse online.

Daniel G. Watkins was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography and failing to pay child support.

Watkins was busted on the same day that the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about his Google Photos account.

Police went to Watkins' home armed with a warrant for unpaid child support. Prosecutors said police also confiscated his cellphone.

Daniel Watkins was charged with possession of child pornography. (Salem County Jail)

Prosecutors said Watkins later admitted to possessing and uploading the images. Authorities did not say whether they knew the identities of the children in the images.

Watkins was being held Tuesday at the Salem County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

