NJ cops searching for teen runaway missing for days

CLEMENTON — Borough police are searching for a 15-year-old who walked away from her Camden County group home on Wednesday.

Authorities said Chelsea Reel may have gone to Toms River or Mays Landing, where she has friends.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray zippered sweatshirt with a hood over a white tank top, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers. She also has a silver hoop nose ring.

Police ask anyone with information about her whearabouts to call 856-783-4900.

