NJ cops keep busting ‘speakeasy’ parties (Opinion)

You may have thought that speakeasies were the stuff of historic lore of Prohibition days gone by, but they're back. Thanks to shutting down and prohibiting what normal, law-abiding humans usually do, you create a black market for a fun night out. Over the last few months there have been a number of illegal bar/club situations popping up in North Jersey and elsewhere. The latest one to get shut down with 3 arrested, was in Newark this past Sunday night.

There was drinking, illegal gambling and well normal adult human behavior, but as you know the king has forbidden such activities and his subjects who defy him must pay. Now you may be one of the people who think you're going to catch COVID-19 or spread it if you went to such a place, SO DON'T GO! This rounding up of people trying to socialize and find some joy in what has been a pretty joyless year, is disturbing.

I wonder what the cops who are sent in to bust these operations think. Of course there is the issue of selling liquor without a license, but most of these people would do the same thing at a house party or firehouse fundraiser if we weren't under lockdown by the king. This situation cannot be sustained much longer. From businesses going belly up to kids suffering from depression and worse, to regular people reaching desperate lows.

Maybe the vaccine will help ease some of the panic, but at some point this governor has to be made to realize how much long term damage he is doing in the name of public safety and operate as a real governor and not a ruling monarch. Until that happens people just looking to have a little fun and blow off a little steam in these stressful times and the king's Pretorian Guard come will down on them swiftly.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.