NJ cop charged with theft resigns, enters PTI program, officials say

GUTTENBERG — A police officer accused of stealing from someone he knew has turned in his badge, according to authorities.

Anthony Cosma, 32, gave up his position as a Guttenberg cop on Thursday. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says he also forfeited his right to any public employment now or in the future.

Cosma was charged with theft by deception on Feb. 28. He was accused of stealing over $500 from an acquaintance while off-duty.

The victim gave Cosma the money for an undisclosed business investment, according to the prosecutor's office. Instead, the cop used the funds for "different purposes."

Officials said on Friday that Cosma waived his right to an indictment and entered into a pretrial intervention program.

Cosma made a salary of over $63,000 a year in his job as a police officer as of the end of 2022, according to state pension records.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

