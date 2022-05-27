NJ cop charged in fatal motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON (Warren) — A Somerset County police officer who was arrested and charged following the death of a motorcyclist in Warren County was determined to have been intoxicated at the time of the accident, prosecutors say.

Warren County prosecutors report that on March 18, just after 10 p.m., 47-year-old Officer Lawrence Stiscia, of the Asbury section of Franklin in Warren County, crashed his vehicle into a motorcycle on Route 31, killing the biker.

The motorcycle was on the northbound side of Route 31 attempting to turn onto Asbury Anderson Road when it was hit by Stiscia's vehicle from behind, investigators said.

Stiscia was off-duty from his job as a police officer for Franklin in Somerset County.

A blood test revealed Stiscia’s blood-alcohol level to be 0.201%. A driver is considered to be under the influence at .08% or greater.

Stiscia was charged with second-degree death by auto, driving while intoxicated and careless driving.

He was released subject to pre-trial supervision following his first appearance in Warren County Superior Court.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

