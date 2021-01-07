Photos show NJ congressman cleaning up mess left by MAGA riot

WASHINGTON — After a mob had sent federal lawmakers and their staff into hiding, one of New Jersey's congressmen came out to help pick up the pieces.

Photos taken by The Associated Press on Thursday morning show a masked U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. 3rd District, picking up trash and debris left by the pro-Trump rioters a day before.

After storming the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented assault on a symbol of America's democracy, the vandals ransacked several offices and clashed with police.

Four people died in the chaos, including a woman shot by police in the Capitol, and the FBI is investigating the discovery of two bombs outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican parties near the Capitol.

Like all members of New Jersey's congressional delegation, both Democrats and Republicans, Kim condemned the violence.

“I love this building, tonight more than ever. I have just heard that the Capitol is finally secure and I hope we can get back to work tonight to certify our nation’s vote and protect our constitution," Kim said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I want to let you know that I'm safe. The scenes we're all watching right now at our beautiful Capitol are simply heartbreaking. I believe in our democracy and what we're seeing is an affront to everything that makes this country great.”

Kim was elected to his second term in November. His district includes Burlington and Ocean counties.

Congress on Thursday morning voted to certify the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Only after the vote, did President Trump, who had egged on supporters and protesters on Wednesday, say that he would commit to a peaceful transition.