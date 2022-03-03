NJ colleges begin relaxing COVID restrictions on campus

As New Jersey's statewide mask mandate is lifted March 7 for K-12 schools, more colleges and universities are also relaxing restrictions.

Princeton University has announced an end to their mask mandate on March 14. The university will also ease COVID-19 testing requirements for students.

While still offering weekly testing for those who want it, university officials say most will only be subject to testing once per month.

Princeton has had among the toughest coronavirus protocols in the nation.

Professors will have the option of requiring students to mask-up to enter classrooms, lecture halls or laboratories.

Given the new guidance from the CDC and the University's objective to restore a richer in-person experience, we are moving from mandatory masking to optional masking in most situations. This move will enable individuals to make their own decisions about whether or not to wear a mask while fostering a non-judgmental campus environment in which people’s individual choice to wear a mask or not is honored. - Provost Deborah Prentice

Rowan University is ending their mask mandate on March 7, the same day as the mandate is lifted for K-12 schools.

In a statement posted to the Rowan website, schools officials said, "After two years of restrictions and heeding public health protocols, we welcome the chance to take a huge and hopeful step on our way out of pandemic public health mandates."

While the masking change is for everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status, the university will still require weekly COVID-19 testing for the unvaccinated.

Its important for all of us to remember that some people may feel uncomfortable being around unmasked individuals. Additionally, many vaccinated individuals may choose to wear a mask for their own safety or for the safety of their loved ones. Please be respectful of everyone's choices. - Rowan University health notice

While a growing number of colleges and universities in New Jersey as revising their mask protocols, vaccination mandates remains in place. The majority of higher education centers require students to show proof of vaccination and most had added a requirement for a booster.

