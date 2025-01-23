NJ ‘class clown’ Jack Nicholson prepping for major Hollywood comeback

Jack Nicholson is reportedly dusting off his acting chops and preparing for a Hollywood comeback.

Following rumors of ailing health, an insider claims the screen legend, 87, is ready to return to "doing what he does best."

According to Radar Online, the As Good As It Gets star is letting Hollywood execs know he is ready to act again.

"Only time will tell if he's physically up to the challenge, but everyone's so pleased to see him confident and a lot more to his old self," the source told the tabloid.

"There's still plenty of fire in his belly, and he's been galvanized by a strong support system led by his kids and other loved ones, who've helped him lose weight and get into healthier habits," they added.

Nicholson was born and raised in Neptune City and was the Class of 1954 "class clown" of Manasquan High School before becoming a Hollywood legend.

READ MORE: People Think This Controversial Politician Looks Just Like Jack Nicholson

Nicholson has six kids: Jennifer Nicholson, 61; Caleb James Goddard, 54; Honey Hollman, 43; Lorraine Nicholson, 34; Ray Nicholson, 32; and Tessa Gourin, 30.

In early January, Nicholson received praise after being spotted in a rare selfie with his daughter Lorraine on Instagram.

Scroll through to see their photo together at the end:

According to the Radar Online insider, the photo was shared as a direct message to those worried about him.

"This was a big deal for Jack and his way of telling the world he's not this ailing recluse that folks think he is. He's feeling good about himself and more energetic after losing a few pounds, and he's even getting up early to read the trades and catch up with what everyone in Hollywood is doing," the source shared.

"Jack has heard the rumors about himself – that he's in poor health or even dying – and finds them laughable. He hasn't lost his sense of humor," they added.

The movie star's last public appearance was in May 2023 when he was spotted sitting courtside at a Lakers game.