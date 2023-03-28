NJ chef is killing it on Food Network cooking competition

When cooking shows first came to be, I have to admit I was a little confused. After all, I like to cook as much as the next guy, but I could not understand the thrill of watching people do it.

However, as more and more of these shows became popular I saw that my friends and the people around me were becoming obsessed. And not only that they were beginning to replicate in their own kitchens what they were watching on TV.

Then came the spinoffs. And then the spinoffs of the spinoffs. One of those shows, of course, was Guy Fieri’s "Guy's Grocery Games."

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Getty Images loading...

So many in New Jersey, fancy themselves a foodie, a culinary expert, or, in many cases, a bona fide chef. We love food so much that so many of us were the first to jump into all of these shows. But there’s one person from New Jersey who stands high above us all. And that is Britt Rescigno.

She’s a Tuckerton chef most recently of Delaware Avenue Oyster House in Beach Haven, and she has competed on so many of these shows. She’s been on Chopped, beat Bobby Flay, and Guys Grocery Games, which is how she came to compete most recently on Guy Fieri’s tournament of champions.

Via Britt Rescigno on Facebook Via Britt Rescigno on Facebook loading...

According to an article on Patch.com, she is currently vying for the championship.

This show’s competition is run like March Madness, where they slowly whittle down the competition’s brackets — and Rescigno is now in the elite eight.

On April 2, she will go on to compete in the next level of competition against celebrity chef Jose Garces. Most people in New Jersey are familiar with that name as Garces has graced some amazing New Jersey restaurants with his own expertise. Of course, as our hometown girl, we’re behind Britt and will be watching and cheering her on from the sidelines.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer